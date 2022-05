The YouTubers at carwow managed to secure a ridiculously fast Porsche and an out-of-this-world VW Beetle EV conversion and took them to the drag strip. I think it became less about racing and more just having an incredible time with engineering marvels.

These are two of my long-time favorite cars, and holy cow is this hilarious! These drivers just have an amazingly good time. The electric Beetle is "completely berzerk," and owns the 911 at several points.