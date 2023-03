Finding out whether Volkswagen's €25,000 (~$26,500) id.2all ends up as cheap as promised will have to wait until it enters production in 2025. But the German automaker has beaten rivals, most notably Tesla, to announcing an affordable EV: "Range of up to 450 km, as spacious as a Golf, as affordable as a Polo."

Here's the interior:

Yep, it's a car alright. Hope you like touchscreens!