Russian oligarchs keep dying under mysterious circumstances and no one knows why. Many of held high positions in the energy sector. Some were poisoned, some were defenestrated, some were shot or hanged, and others have simply vanished. It's almost as if someone wanted them dead, but who?

The latest oligarch to say dasvidaniya to this vale of tears is oil tycoon Alexander Subbotin. He was found dead in his shaman's basement in the industrial city of Mytishchi near Moscow. According to The Independent, Subbotin went to receive a dose of toad venom to cure a nasty hangover.

Subbotin visited the shaman, Magua, and his wife at their home, the Telegram channel Mash claims, to treat a hangover using toad venom. "They made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there – and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better," the channel said. Mash also claims that Subbotin knew the couple for a long time and had regularly used their services.

But then things seem to have taken a turn for the worse, according to Newsweek:

The billionaire allegedly went to the shaman's home "in a state of severe alcoholic and drug intoxication the day before" his death, a source told TASS. His body was discovered in a room of the basement reportedly used for "Jamaican voodoo rituals." Local news outlets reported that Subbotin went to the shaman in search of a hangover cure, which allegedly involved toad poison. However, these claims have not been confirmed by law enforcement, and other details of what happened to cause his death remained unknown as of Monday afternoon.

While the cause of Subbotin's death remains unclear, one thing is certain: if you have been considering becoming a Russian oligarch in the energy sectorr, you might want to rethink your career choice.