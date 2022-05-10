Florida man barely reacts to explosive lightning strike yards away in amusing video

Right after a man in Florida turned off his front yard sprinklers Saturday morning, a powerful lightning bolt struck the ground across the street, off to the man's side, sending massive red flames and black smoke into the air (caught on security footage, shown below). The incredible strike, which looked and sounded like a bomb had just exploded, seemed to startle man, who flinched and slightly hooted. But amusingly, he didn't turn around to see what the hell happened. Just another stormy day in Sebring.
Via WFLA