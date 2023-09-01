Astonishing video of lightning bolts jetting upwards into the sky before hurricane

Frankie Lucena, a photographer in Puerto Rico, captured the astonishing video below of lightning bolts jetting upwards into the sky from storm clouds that would become Hurricane Franklin. Rarely observed, these "gigantic jets" can shoot up to the edge of space.

According to Live Science, "They are the rarest and most powerful type of lightning, occurring as few as 1,000 times a year and packing more than 50 times the power of a typical lightning bolt."

More on the phenomenon in this 2022 scientific paper: "Upward propagation of gigantic jets revealed by 3D radio and optical mapping" (ScienceAdvances)

And here is another photographer's 2017 photo of a gigantic jet taken at the International Gemini Observatory on Mauna Kea, Hawaii: