Video: 82-year-old Succession star super-glued his hand to Starbucks counter in protest

James Cromwell, the 82-year-old actor who played Succession's cranky, anti-capitalist Uncle Ewan, superglued his hand down to a Starbuck's counter in New York City this morning for at least 30 minutes to protest the company's extra charge for plant-based milk. "Save the planet, save the cows. Stop the vegan upcharge now!" he chanted along with other demonstrators. (See 3 video clips, shot by PETA, below.)
Protestors say charging extra for non-dairy milk is discriminatory toward vegans and people who are lactose-intolerant.
Police eventually arrived to break up the protest, but it's unclear whether any arrests were made, according to ABC27.