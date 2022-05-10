Video: 82-year-old Succession star super-glued his hand to Starbucks counter in protest

James Cromwell, the 82-year-old actor who played Succession's cranky, anti-capitalist Uncle Ewan, superglued his hand down to a Starbuck's counter in New York City this morning for at least 30 minutes to protest the company's extra charge for plant-based milk. "Save the planet, save the cows. Stop the vegan upcharge now!" he chanted along with other demonstrators. (See 3 video clips, shot by PETA, below.)

Protestors say charging extra for non-dairy milk is discriminatory toward vegans and people who are lactose-intolerant.

Police eventually arrived to break up the protest, but it's unclear whether any arrests were made, according to ABC27.

"Babe" & "Succession" actor James Cromwell superglued himself to the counter of a Starbucks café in New York City on Tuesday to protest of the chain's policy of charging extra for plant-based milk https://t.co/8ud32BWh0k pic.twitter.com/Zx0bb2LvMD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

This is how you get an animal rights message to STICK!



James Cromwell joined PETA's campaign and glued himself to a @Starbucks counter to call on the company to stop charging extra for animal and earth-friendly vegan milks! pic.twitter.com/N9aitSQHSm — PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022