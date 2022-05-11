Broadway star Patti Lupone shouts at anti-mask Karen in audience: Put on the mask or "get the f*ck out!"

Although Broadway theaters still require their audiences to wear masks, one Karen in the audience didn't think the rule applied to her. But 73-year-old Broadway star Patti Lupone was in no mood Tuesday night at the Bernard J. Jacobs Theatre, telling the entitled anti-masker to put her mask over her mouth, and then shouting, "If you don't want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!"

"Who do you think you are?" she asked as the Company audience clapped in agreement.

"I pay your salary," the anti-masker said.

"Bullshit," Lupone shot back without missing a beat. "Chris Harper pays my salary."

Via Daily Dot