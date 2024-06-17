Qudi Mask hides your face behind an LED display

The Qudi Mask 2 is $140 and spectacularly unsubtle, concealing the wearer's face behind a simple retro smiley-faced LED display. They're on sale at Kickstarter.

Qudi Mask 2 – mask that help you to continue sharing your story through bright and unique emoticons to bring new interactions! Discover a new dimension of expression with the Qudi Mask 2.

I like the marketing bullet point, "30+ more emotions!". I like both the idea of "More Emotions" as a desirable and quantifiable feature and the fact that they don't seem certain exactly how many of them there are. "Combine your face" we are told. But with what?