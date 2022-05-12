While passing through Fort Collins, Colorado, do not miss out on this iconic roadside attraction, the Swetsville Zoo. Over 160 non-living creatures live in the Swetsville Zoo, which was founded by Mr. Bill Swets. All of the animals at Swetsville Zoo are made from car parts, farm machinery, and scrap metal. Sweats began building the zoo in 1985 and is still expanding it. It's located at 4801 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, CO. Admission to the exhibition is free, although donations are greatly appreciated.
The Swetsville Zoo is an iconic roadside attraction in Fort Collins, Colorado
