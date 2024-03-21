Man dressed as escaped white tiger so zookeepers could practice catching him (video)

Zookeepers at the Tobu Zoo recently practiced catching a white tiger as if it had escaped from its enclosure. To make the drill more, um, realistic, they had a staff member dress the part of a tiger.

The scenario was that an earthquake had damaged the glass of the tiger's enclosure and it escaped. The zoo was open at the time so the staff directed visitors away from the area. Eventually, they used a net and tranquilizer gun (pretend, I hope) to capture the man-tiger. Then they wrapped the furry—I mean, the actor–in a blanket and loaded him onto a truck.

(via Yahoo! Japan)