Yesterday, staff at Punjab, Pakistan's Sherbagh Zoo spotted a tiger gnawing on a shoe inside its enclosure. Upon further investigation, they found the remains of the shoe's owner. At that point, the zoo was immediately closed until further notice.

The deceased—28-year-old Muhammad Bilawal—suffered from addiction, according to his father, and "had a history of disappearing from home and returning a few days later,"

From USA Today: