Yesterday, staff at Punjab, Pakistan's Sherbagh Zoo spotted a tiger gnawing on a shoe inside its enclosure. Upon further investigation, they found the remains of the shoe's owner. At that point, the zoo was immediately closed until further notice.
The deceased—28-year-old Muhammad Bilawal—suffered from addiction, according to his father, and "had a history of disappearing from home and returning a few days later,"
From USA Today:
Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Commissioner Bahawalpur have constituted separate committees to investigate if there was a breach in security or negligence by zoo employees, reported Geo News[…]
Senior local government official Zaheer Anwar while speaking to the media outside the zoo said that the victim may have been a"lunatic".
"Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic, because a sensible person would not jump into the den," Anwar said, according to AFP. "You can see the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there."