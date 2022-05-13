Check out the gameplay for Gotham Knights

When I was a kid, there were a few rules regarding superheroes. The first was "don't tug on Superman's cape." The other was, "they'll never make a good Batman video game." It seemed like the second rule was as immutable as the first because Batman had some awful games during the late 90s and early 2000s.

However, everything changed when Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game allowed fans of the Caped Crusader to experience a Batman sim unlike any other. After a few sequels, Rocksteady refined the game series to a ludicrous degree, allowing fans to inhabit the Batman mobile and explore an open-world version of Gotham. Sadly, there was always one glaring omission from the games: the Bat family.

In their newest game, Gotham Knights, Warner Brothers games look to rectify the omission mentioned above. While Batman's many sidekicks may have had peripheral roles in other games, Gotham Knights excises the Bat from the title to put the Bat family in a starring role.