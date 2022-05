Twitch streamer Kjanecaron was in the middle of doing a cooking demonstration when something greasy in the skillet caught fire. She tried to extinguish the skillet in the sink, but it only spread the flames. She starts saying things like "oh fuck," "I don't know what to do," and "help!" and then runs off-camera.

If you think she should get a fire extinguisher you're in good company. About 1 million commenters have told her to get one.