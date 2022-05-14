Failing to learn science may cost 4 Airforce Academy cadets their degrees, tuition, and career

Usually, you go to the Airforce Academy to serve your country, these morons are failing out at the last minute for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, thus blowing up what they'd intended to be their life work.

AP News:

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers this month because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials.

It's the only military academy, so far, where cadets may face such penalties. The Army and Navy said that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals. The graduations are in about two weeks.