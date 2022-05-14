Married with Children is getting an animated reboot

It's clear that the endless tidal wave of adult animation that began with The Simpsons isn't going to stop anytime soon. Don't misconstrue me; we received innumerable gems from the 90s adult animation boom. But for every, Rick and Morty and American Dad! We also got a God, the Devil, and Bob or an Allen Gregory.

There isn't a network that's exempt from trying to cash in on adult animation, but one of the most prolific producers of the genre is the network that sparked the craze. Fox has been behind a slew of hits and misses in an undying attempt to duplicate The Simpsons. And it seems like the answer to their prayers was sitting right under their nose.

According to Deadline, Fox is set to work on an animated version of Married with Children, with the original actors reprising their roles. Considering that Married with Children was a breakout hit for Fox alongside The Simpsons, the news is pretty ironic. What's next, is Fox going to greenlight a live-action Simpsons reboot?