Full House star reveals show's secret marijuana joke

The wholesome sitcom Full House which ran from 1987 to 1995 contained a hidden reference to marijuana. Turns out, Dave Coulier who played Uncle Joey was into the wacky tobaccy.

As Coulier tells the story on his Full House Rewind podcast (below), the show's creator Jeff Franklin invited Coulier to come up with Joey's surname. Coulier settled on Gladstone. Get it? He was "glad" to be "stoned"I always thought it was a funny name," Coulier said on the podcast. "So Jeff laughed and that was it."." Snicker, snicker.

