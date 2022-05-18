Family wakes up to loud 550-pound intruder — an alligator, that is

A family in Florida was woken up in the middle of the night by loud noises as an intruder broke through the lanai in their yard. When they looked outside they discovered the culprit — an 11-foot, 550-pound alligator taking a leisurely dip in their pool. One family member, who commented on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, said (in video below) it took four people to pull the big guy out of the water. Never a dull moment in the Orange State.