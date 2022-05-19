Elon Musk exposed himself to SpaceX employee and paid her $250,000 to keep her mouth shut

Why has Elon Musk been shrieking about forthcoming "political attacks" and ostentatiously declaring his fealty to the Right? Perhaps because he was asked for comment on this: "A SpaceX flight attendant said Elon Musk exposed himself and propositioned her for sex, documents show. The company paid $250,000 for her silence."

Business Insider:

A flight attendant for SpaceX said Elon Musk asked her to "do more" during a massage, documents show. The billionaire founder exposed his penis to her and offered to buy her a horse, according to claims in a declaration. After she reported the incident to SpaceX, Musk's company paid her $250,000 as part of a severance agreement.

Whereby one, thereby many.