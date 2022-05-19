Tom Delonge is using his UFO research institute to direct a sci-fi movie

Monsters of California is the directorial debut of Tom Delonge, the ex-Blink-182/current Angels v Airwaves frontman who recently began a second career as a high profile UFOlogist (using money borrowed from a literal hot dog cart, according to their SEC filings). Here's the setup:

Described as a coming-of-age adventure with a sci-fi twist, Monsters of California follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California. As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government.

In addition to his musical work, Delonge has also co-written several sci-fi novels, and also produced and scored the 2012 sci-fi movie Love. Given that resume, it makes sense that he'd direct a sci-fi movie. It's certainly a more logical career trajectory than emailing John Podesta about aliens and helping to expose the Pentagon's UFO confirmation videos, or collecting and studying UAP-related rare metal alloys and other bizarre materials through a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. But then again, as Delonge explained in 2016, this was basically his pitch to the government all along — "Let me be your PR hype man for alien stuff." Or, in his own actual words:

And I go, "UFOs, sir. Now, this is what I wanna try and do. […] Over the past 30 years, there's been a program to indoctrinate people to the idea that this might be real, but the problem is, is all the young adults of the world, they use the Internet, they have iPhones, they talk to each other much quicker than people ever have, so this program that everyone's been following from the '50s is far out-dated, it's antiquated, people have surpassed it and now they don't trust you guys, now they don't like you guys. Now they graduate from MIT and they wanna work for Elon Musk and they don't wanna work here. Help me help you guys. […] If you allow me to do this, what I'm trying to do, then I'm gonna ask you for some help. I need advisors, I need people to help guide me, so I don't keep dis-informing people, I will not do that anymore. We need to tell the truth."

Did I mention that Tom Delonge's To The Stars Academy was co-founded by Hal Puthoff, the parapsychologist who claimed to have achieved remote viewing, and helped to pimp Uri Geller's psychic scams to the world?

Anyway, Monsters of California looks like a fun modern UFO flick. I'll see it when it's out.