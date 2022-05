Although a silverback gorilla could take out a rodent with just its thumb, an affectionate gorilla was caught on video (below) gently petting a groundhog at the zoo. And even more incredible, the groundhog didn't run off in fear, but seemed to enjoy the giant creature's attention.

On a humorous sidenote, while stroking its furry friend, the gorilla took a break to sniff its hand, then offered the little critter a whiff. Best buds in the making.

Via Newsweek