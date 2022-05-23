That headline sounds like an opening of a weird joke, but I don't know the punchline. In this clip, the great David Cronenberg wanders the aisles of Paris's legendarily well-curated video rental store JM Vidéo and comments on some of his favorite films. Below, it was the turn of Terry Gilliam. In other news, a well-curated video rental store still exists!
David Cronenberg and Terry Gilliam visit a video store
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- film directors
- movies
The Empire Strikes Back premiered on this day in 1980
Despite possessing an array of obsessively nerdy proclivities, I'm not a Star Wars guy. I like the series just fine and all, but I don't genuflect at the altar of George Lucas like so many of my nerdy brethren. In my opinion, almost every other popular sci-fi franchise runs circles around the galaxy far away. My ambivalence… READ THE REST
No Country for Old Men came out on this day in 2007
Every once in a while, a movie will come along and hit the zeitgeist perfectly. Through a deft combination of memorable scenes, iconic characters, or unbelievable plot twists, certain films become instant classics the second you watch them. You don't even have to consult a movie critic; you just know 'em when you see 'em.… READ THE REST
Shrek premiered on this day in 2001
Pixar might have pioneered the 3D animation space, but Dreamworks definitely refined it. Dreamworks animation- in its 2D incarnation- always tended to skew towards stories that felt infinitely more mature than Disney's output. Films like Road to El Dorado and Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas possessed an edge- albeit relatively slight- that Disney movies of the era just… READ THE REST
Teach yourself how to play guitar with the Jamstik trainer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has learning how to play the guitar been on your bucket list? Learning how to play guitar should be simple, fun, and accessible, but with the average guitar costing $600 — lessons not included, you might… READ THE REST
Make room for important and large files with Prism Drive cloud storage
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With most of our daily activities happening online, no one will ever complain about having too much storage space. On the contrary, it's frustrating when you run out of storage or have… READ THE REST
This 13-in-1 media hub brings your favorite content to the big screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're sure our parents had a wild time back in the day without modern media, and to some degree, we wish we could be a little less plugged in. But then we… READ THE REST