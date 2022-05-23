David Cronenberg and Terry Gilliam visit a video store

David Pescovitz

That headline sounds like an opening of a weird joke, but I don't know the punchline. In this clip, the great David Cronenberg wanders the aisles of Paris's legendarily well-curated video rental store JM Vidéo and comments on some of his favorite films. Below, it was the turn of Terry Gilliam. In other news, a well-curated video rental store still exists!

image: Google Street View