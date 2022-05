"We visited 264 families in 50 countries and collected 30,000 photos," says Gapminder. "We sorted the homes by income, from left to right."

The poorest family is 12 people from Burkina Faso, with an income of $29/month. The richest family is a couple from France with an income of $14,753/month.

Anna Rosling Rönnlund of Gapminder, a non-profit organization working to combat global misconceptions, discussed the project in a Ted Talk.