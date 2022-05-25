Dinesh D'Souza can't stop lying￼

Dinesh D'Souza's new "documentary," entitled 2000 Mules, was released on May 20, 2022, and (falsely) claims to expose the election fraud that D'Souza (and many other far-right Republicans) asserts occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

The film claims that "mules" were paid by Democrats during the 2020 election cycle to illegally gather and deposit ballots into ballot boxes in numerous states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

D'Souza recently asserted that his film was so convincing in exposing election fraud that it caused the Yuma County (AZ) Sheriff's office to open an investigation. D'Souza stated, "The Sheriff of Yuma saw our movie, went berserk and has opened up an investigation in Yuma, Arizona and I believe there will be arrests very soon."

The sheriff, however, says this is blatantly false. While he has been investigating fraud cases from 2020, none of those cases have anything to do with the 'expose' of 'mules' outlined in the film. Sheriff Leon Wilmot stated, "I am not familiar with, nor have I ever communicated with, any individuals who may now be claiming I am investigating on their behalf or because of any supposed inspiration from a documentary film."

D'Souza isn't one to back down or admit to lying. Instead, he took to Truth Social (yes, I signed up so you don't have to!) to double down on his assertion that 2000 Mules has exposed election fraud and to still somehow claim victory in the Yuma County case.

This would all be ridiculous and funny if these exact claims of voter fraud hadn't led to literal death and chaos in the January 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol. And what makes all of this even more ironic is that, according to the QAnon Anonymous podcast, D'Souza himself has been arrested and sentenced for campaign finance fraud, in 2014.