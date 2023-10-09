MAGA intellectuals say U.S. is to blame for Israel attack because it was too busy spying on Catholic Church members at home

The intellectual wing of the MAGA party has learned who was responsible for the deadly attack against Israel over the weekend. It's not Hamas, as the deep-state controlled media wants you to think.

No, it's the U.S. Government itself! Sean Davis, CEO of The Federalist, xitted: "Imagine what our intel agencies could have done to prevent an act of war against our ally Israel if they spent their time spying on our enemies like Iran instead of spying on Catholic churches, tagging school board parents as terrorists, and jailing their political opposition." ("Spying on Catholic churches" refers to far-right members of the Catholic Church aligning with the white nationalist "groyper" movement.)

To which 2000 Mules propagandist Dinesh D'Souza replied in agreement: "They were so busy building a #PoliceState to shut down the Biden regime's internal political opposition that they didn't bother keeping track of Islamic terrorists — the same group that struck the US on 9/11 and now Israel."

The irony is that the same MAGA figures now blaming the "deep state" for somehow allowing an attack on Israel are the ones who remained silent when Trump himself compromised Israeli security.

As reported in 2017 article in Foreign Policy titled, "Israeli Intelligence Furious Over Trump's Loose Lips":