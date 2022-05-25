Watch this woman repeat her stupid human gum trick from 28 years ago on Letterman

Anabela Gutierrez (nee Almeidia) was a New Jersey High school student when she appeared on David Letterman's show 28 years ago to demonstrate her unique stupid human trick. She was able to spit her gum out and then inhale it back into her mouth. Letterman was amazed by the trick and suspected she was using a "monofilament." She repeated the trick to assure Letterman that no special props were involved. In 2021 Gutierrez repeated the performance on her Instagram account.

Some claim a strand of hair is involved, but we refuse to believe it.