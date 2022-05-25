Watch: When Sen. Rubio said banning assault weapons would rid us of "every semi-automatic" he didn't expect cheers

Here's a fun flashback: Sen. Marco Rubio (R–FL) ate crow when he complained that an assault weapons ban "would literally ban every semi-automatic rifle that's sold in America" and the audience exploded into loud cheers at the thought of a semi-automatic-free America. (Video below.) Not the reaction the NRA puppet was expecting.

This was in 2018 after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland shooting.

And here we are, with the same out of touch GOP, in the exact same situation more than three years later.