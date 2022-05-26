Thief seeks witch doctor's assistance after TV set he swiped got stuck on his head

Weird drama ensued in Kakamega, Kenya after thieves allegedly robbed someone of money and a TV set, leading the victim to seek aid from a "witch doctor." Shortly after the magical intervention, one of the thieves returned with the stolen TV apparently stuck to his head and a "swarm of bees" circling him. The witch doctor then performed additional rituals that presumably broke the man's bond with the TV. He was then arrested.

According to TV47 though, "some residents did not believe the story saying it was a ruse by the traditional doctor to make people believe in his supernatural powers and market his business."

Now that's hard to believe.