I loved Gungi the Wookie Jedi padawan who first appeared in the Clone Wars. The most recent Bad Batch trailer offers a glimpse of Gungi lighting the lightsaber he built after a training mission to Ilum, long before the planet was turned into a weapon for the First Order. I hope he makes it and we see him in other venues.

The Bad Batch is a continuation of the Star Wars story immediately following the Clone Wars, the fall of the Republic, and Order 66.

Image: Screen grab