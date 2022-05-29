The World's Largest Ball Of Twine is a preserved in a gazebo in Darwin, Minnesota

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

World's Largest Ball Of Twine sits inside the glass walls of a gazebo in Darwin, Minnesota. The ball was created by Francis A. Johnson between 1950 to 1979. He wrapped baler twine onto it every day for four hours during this period. The town even celebrates "Twine Ball Day" on the second Saturday of August each year. Weird Al Yankovic is a fan of the twine ball, too. He has a song called The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota.