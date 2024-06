Reached Thursday, Mitsubishi's Rubik's Cube-solving Tokufastbot said "VRRRT" and declined further comment. The machine's time of 0.305 seconds, accomplished May 7, set a world record for the feat, which takes the fastest human more than 3 seconds.

The former record-holder was a robot made by engineers at MIT, which David Pescovitz wrote about here. That thing's 0.38s record was set two years ago.