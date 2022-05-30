Wayne LaPierre got PWNED at the NRA convention and didn't even realize what was happening

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars stood up at the audience microphone at the NRA Convention in Houston over the weekend and spoke to Wayne LaPierre and other members of the NRA board, thanking them for their unending thoughts and prayers. Wayne LaPierre listened intently, appearing not to have any clue he was being completely owned.

The text of his 2-minute speech reads as follows:

My name is Jason Selvig and I'm from West Palm Beach, Florida, and I would like to say that I am sick and tired of the leftwing media and frankly, people in this room today spreading misinformation about Wayne LaPierre. Whenever there's a mass shooting, they all say that Wayne LaPierre isn't doing enough to stop these mass shootings, and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons. You heard it after Las Vegas, you heard it after Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, you heard it after Columbine, you heard it after Parkland, you heard it after Virginia Tech, you heard it after Sandy Hook, you heard it after El Paso, you heard it after Buffalo. You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn't doing enough, and frankly, that's not true. The NRA, under Wayne LaPierre's leadership, has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. And maybe these mass shooting would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more, and prayed a little bit more. So I'm asking everyone in this room to think. To pray. Give your thoughts and your prayers, and your thoughts and your prayers, and your prayers and your thoughts, and if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers these mass shootings will stop. So, I want to thank you, Wayne LaPierre, for all your thoughts all your prayers. Thank you.