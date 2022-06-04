A key challenge for purveyors of AI text generators is finding large bodies of text to train them on that aren't full of garbage. But the makers of GPT-4chan just went right ahead and created one fine-tuned with 4chan.

"This thing is vile," warns the prompt form, should you wish to experiment.

There is a point: zero-shot toxicity detection. But what a fine moment to remember that when Nietzsche wrote about looking too long into the abyss he was writing about the danger in fighting monsters.