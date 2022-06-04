Samantha Bee's coverage of pro-choice issues and the assholes who want to take long-held rights away from women over made-up reasons is always powerful. This piece is only more relevant now that Roe v Wade is awaiting its leaked overturn.
Samantha Bee on how the right doesn't own religion
- Jesus
