Exciting new fashion trend — plastic genitals to attach to your Crocs

So, you've probably heard of truck nutz by now, or, if you live anywhere with lots of trucks, surely you've seen them in all of their naked glory. Well, move over, truck nutz, there's a new set of balls in town – CROC BALLS! Yes, that's right, balls for your Crocs. Sometimes they're called crocticles, sometimes croc nuts, sometimes balls for croc. Sometimes they're just called plain ole croc balls.

But wait, there's more! While doing "research" for this post I also stumbled upon croc boobs and, perhaps my favorite, "cocks on a croc," which bear a disturbing resemblance to Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures album cover art.

Please make it stop.