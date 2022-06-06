Jack White on his new album, Fear of the Dawn, the creative process, and musical reverence

I have always had a great amount of respect for Jack White, for his intelligence, his creativity, and obviously, his musicality. In this hour-long interview, fellow musician and radio host, Tom Power, joins Jack in the Third Man Records warehouse in Nashville.

They talk about White's new (quarantine-created) record, Fear of the Dawn, and many other topics, mostly centered on the mercurial nature of the artistic process and what Jack does, in his music and for the Third Man brand, to keep things fresh and interesting.