MTG is so proud of her team's new grooming enthusiast

An unpaid internship for US Representative from the State of Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene is all a failed social media pundit can achieve these days. After an older video of the pundit resurfaced where he apparently endorsed pedophilia, his career was ruined. Now MTG is singing her praises for hiring him.

Daily Beast:

Yiannopoulos didn't respond to a request for comment. But in a statement provided via her spokesperson, Rep. Greene confirmed to The Daily Beast that Yiannopoulos is interning in her office.

"So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life," Greene told The Daily Beast. "Great story!"