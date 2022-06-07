Marjorie Taylor Greene's new unpaid intern mocks Ilhan Omar in repulsive video

Marjorie Taylor Greene's new unpaid intern is right up the Georgia GQP Rep.'s alley. Besides Milo Yiannopoulis's history of being a loud-mouth bigot and misogynist (to put it mildly) as well as a hate peddler who is banned from just about everywhere he steps (elementary school, college, Twitter, Facebook …), he also has a special dark place in his heart for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–MN), who is a Muslim (and a woman). So it's no surprise, but revolting just the same, to see the former Brietbart editor — a giggling buffoon who can't act to save his life — mocking Omar in the unsettling video below.

Unearthed: Marjorie Taylor Greene's new intern, Milo Yiannopoulis, made an Islamophobic video mocking Rep. Ilhan Omar's Muslim faith. pic.twitter.com/Z7X8UGwxNA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 7, 2022