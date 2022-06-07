Marjorie Taylor Greene's new unpaid intern is right up the Georgia GQP Rep.'s alley. Besides Milo Yiannopoulis's history of being a loud-mouth bigot and misogynist (to put it mildly) as well as a hate peddler who is banned from just about everywhere he steps (elementary school, college, Twitter, Facebook …), he also has a special dark place in his heart for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–MN), who is a Muslim (and a woman). So it's no surprise, but revolting just the same, to see the former Brietbart editor — a giggling buffoon who can't act to save his life — mocking Omar in the unsettling video below.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's new unpaid intern mocks Ilhan Omar in repulsive video
