The Sandman trailer looks promising

Even though we're knee-deep in the era of comic adaptations, I'm shocked by what Hollywood has left on the table. After the glowing reception that The Walking Dead and Invincible have earned in recent years, I can't believe that every book from Robert Kirkman hasn't already been optioned yet. Some comics—like Watchmen—are highly sought after but prove tricky to adapt. I have to imagine that the critically acclaimed masterpiece Sandman fits that bill as well. There's no way that one of the most celebrated and successful comics of all time wasn't on every studio's radar when the comic book movie boom of the late 2000s began.

With Netflix finally picking up the rights to Sandman, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see their favorite characters in the flesh. In the video linked above, Netflix walks viewers through the world of Morpheus and the Endless in a stunning trailer.