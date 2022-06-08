Sesame Street is coming to Broadway

According to Deadline, a Sesame Street musical is set to hit Broadway on September 22nd of this year. The show will run until November 27th and is a product of director and producer Johnathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street: The Musical, a new stage production featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie and Oscar the Grouch will open Off Broadway this fall, producers Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop said today. Directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller of Rockefeller Productions, which specializes in family entertainment, the musical will star the Sesame Street characters in their original puppet forms, with special guest performers to be announced. Producer and Creator Rockefeller said in a statement, "We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring Sesame Street's first original Off Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage. We believe it will be a production for children and fans of all ages to embrace and enjoy."

There was a significant layer of ice surrounding my heart when the first trailer for Disney + dropped. Even though the streaming service boasted more Marvel content than I could shake a stick at, I planned on resisting its siren call. That was until I saw Kermit, the Frog, at the end of the trailer. The Muppets hold a special place in my heart, which is largely due to Sesame Street being a pivotal program in my childhood.

In the same vein, I've never been to a Broadway show in my life. Stage musicals always carry a level of cheese that I've found inaccessible to my tastes as a consumer. However, the magical pull of Sesame Street may yank me out of my apathy.