Andrew Garfield helps Elmo understand grief

Aww, this exchange between Andrew Garfield and Elmo, in which Andrew explains to Elmo how much he misses his mom (who died in 2019), is one of the sweetest things I've seen lately. Elmo listens intently as Andrew describes his grief, and explains that missing someone is perfectly ok.

Today provides more information:

He went on to tell Elmo that "sadness is kind of a gift. It's kind of a lovely thing to feel, in a way, because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them." Garfield said that when he misses his mom, he remembers "all of the cuddles I used to get from her, all of the hugs I used to get from her." He laughed as Elmo gave him a little squeeze and then continued, "It makes me feel close to her when I miss her in a strange way." He added, "I can celebrate her and I can miss her at the same time."

At the end of the clip Elmo faces the camera and speaks to the audience, saying, "You know what? We're going to celebrate all the important and special people that you miss, too." And Garfield responds, "That's right, each and every day. All together."

Get your tissues ready when you watch, below!