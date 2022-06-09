Here's a retro clip of Lucille Ball on What's My Line

It took me a minute, but I finally watched Being the Ricardos. My reluctance to watch the film wasn't tied to apathy around the movie's subject matter. I'm a Superman, Star Trek, and, more importantly, a comedy fan, so it's impossible for me not to have extreme reverence for Lucille Ball. I was hesitant to watch Aaron Sorkin's biopic about Lucy and Desi because of apprehensions about how he'd present the material.

Don't get me wrong, I love Aaron Sorkin as a writer, but whenever he writes about people writing comedy, I tend to roll my eyes a bit. His brilliant and underrated show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip focused on an SNL-style show filled with the drabbest and deadpan group of comedy writers on earth. I was fearful that Sorkin would take a similar approach when dramatizing the perpetually witty Lucille Ball, and I was unfortunately correct.

Again, I dig the film. It's quippy when it needs to be but is rarely funny as Ball was known to be. To act as a palate cleanser, I sought out the clip embedded above of Lucy on What's My Line.