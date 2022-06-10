Two people rescued after falling into vat of chocolate at Mars M&M factory

Yesterday, a fire crew rescued two people who had fallen into a vat of chocolate the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN yesterday before the rescue operation was completed. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out."

Both individuals were transported to a hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown. No word yet on how they fell into the tank.