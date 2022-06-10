Two people were rescued after falling into a tank of chocolate

A real-life Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment has apparently hospitalized two victims, however only one got a helicopter ride.

CNN:

Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.

"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.