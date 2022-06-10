What the hell is this dog-human hybrid? City of Amarillo wants answers

This image of a strange creature has been making the rounds on the weird Web for a couple weeks. It was purportedly taken just outside the Amarillo Zoo. Now, the City of Amarillo wants answers.

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this," said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba in an official statement. "It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism. It is definitely a strange and interesting image."

Sure, They want to pretend that we should all have fun with this. But we all know it's no laughing matter.

(Thanks, Syd Garon!)