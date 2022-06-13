Twitter to allow Musk to speak at an all-hands call

A decision that either demonstrates a whole lot of confidence Musk will still be purchasing Twitter or is just extremely reckless, has apparently been made by Twitter CEO Para Agrawal. Certainly, Agrawal knows things we all do not, but if Musk doesn't buy his company the damage done by this failed acquisition will certainly be sizeable.

Business Insider:

In a brief email viewed by Insider, Agrawal said the virtual meeting with Musk will take place Thursday. Twitter workers will be able to submit questions for him to answer starting Wednesday.

Leslie Berland, Twitter's chief marketing officer and head of people, will moderate the call, as she has during previous all hands meetings, so she will be reading Musk select submitted questions.

Musk has already been a central topic of discussion at several such meetings and on internal

Slack

channels at Twitter since he invested in and then offered to acquire the social-media company earlier this year. Some workers have previously expressed "anger" and "disappointment" at his efforts to take over the company. Some have quit or plan to in protest. One worker, who told Insider they are not put off by Musk, dubbed the reaction to him at Twitter "Elon derangement syndrome."