Lemmy of Motörhead outclasses a talk show host trying to humiliate him

Gareth Branwyn

In this segment from 1987s Pillow Talk, host Emma Freud (great-granddaughter of Sigmund and niece of artist Lucian Freud) does everything she can think of to rattle Lemmy Kilmister's cage. She insults his name, his looks, his clothing, his status, his music, but Lemmy remains calm throughout and seems completely unphased by the parade of sucker punches.