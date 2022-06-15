Moog introduces a $349 build-it-yourself analog synthesizer called Mavis

The new Moog Mavis is a build-it-yourself semi-modular analog synthesizer with a budget price of $349.
From Moog:
With Mavis, users of any skill level can quickly build their analog synthesizer with minimal tools and experience (no soldering required) by using all the components included in the instrument's carefully curated packaging. Once the instrument is built, complete with its included protective cover, the owner is guided on their journey with Mavis through a selection of patch books and educational materials that encourage creative patching and sound design.