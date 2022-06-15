Watch disabled baby emu delighted to race around in custom wheelchair

This is Lemu, a baby emu from Wisconsin who suffered a slipped tendon and was apparently kept in a tote bag. In very poor health, Lemu was rescued by Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary where they hoped to support him in rehabilitation. Unfortunately, he couldn't walk on his own so the sanctuary called Walkin' Pets, a company that creates mobility devices for animals, who outfitted Lemu with a custom wheelchair.

"The wheels help stimulate him and prevent him from getting depressed," says the founder of the sanctuary, where seven goats in wheelchairs also reside.