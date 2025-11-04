These 1862 German animal costumes will blow your mind

Back in 1862, Munich's Jung-München artists' association threw a masquerade ball that would make any costume lover fall head over heels. Among the sea of gowns and theatrical masks, two outfits stole the show: a stunning, realistic yet whimsical-looking hare and hedgehog. The details on these costumes are incredible.

The costumes were inspired by the German fable "Der Hase und der Igel" ("The Hare and the Hedgehog"), which is a twist on Aesop's Tortoise and the Hare that had been popularized in print only a couple of decades earlier. The story tells of a clever hedgehog who outsmarts a boastful hare in a race, highlighting wit over brute speed.

Photographer Joseph Albert captured them perfectly together. The hedgehog clutches a bottle of brandy while the hare poses with a sword. I adore how surreal, moody, and wonderfully strange the photographs of the costumes look. I'm in awe of how special these animal costumes are. I would definitely hang these stunning photos on my wall if I had prints of them.

See also: Monster-skin rug Hallowe'en costume