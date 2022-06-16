The bizarre fame of former MTV VJ Jesse Camp

I find old photos endlessly entertaining. Or, to be more specific, the wacky fashion trends that run rampant in old photos. Outside of the one year when I bought the tall white tees that were fashionable in the early 2000s, I've been able to resist the siren call of the sartorial or cultural zeitgeist. The strange hivemind uniformity that compels people to dress and act identically for the sake of "style" always makes me laugh. How did no one during the Jheri curl or flat top era stop and say, "Hey, guys, this haircut is going to look really stupid in the future, right?"

However, I say all of that, knowing full well I was captivated by Jesse Camp as a kid. Jesse won a contest to become a VJ for MTV, for those who don't remember. When I was ten years old, Camp's outfit and persona felt like the definition of counterculture, ironically sponsored and produced by MTV. Looking back at Camp, I can't believe I used to think he was cool. Hell, even the laid-back, proto-crusty punk persona he brandished to become an MTV VJ was discovered to be fraudulent as he grew up wealthy. I guess if society can forgive people for rocking Jheri curls, maybe they can forgive me for thinking Jesse Camp was cool.